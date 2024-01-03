Parris Lewis: Bringing Tina Turner to Life on Stage

On the grand stage of The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, a compelling narrative is unfolding. The story of music legend Tina Turner is being brought to life with passionate verve and authenticity by Parris Lewis, an artist with an extraordinary background. From her roots in gospel music to her exploration of opera and musical theatre, Lewis’s journey is as melodious and nuanced as the character she portrays.

A Songbird’s Journey

While Lewis doesn’t identify with a specific LGBTQ label, she has successfully navigated the diverse spheres of gospel music and opera singing. Her fascination with classical music was sparked by the Queen of the Night aria from Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’. This inspiration led her to pursue formal training in the genre, beginning under a gospel choir director and voice teacher in Harlem.

Her academic path took her to Bethune-Cookman University where she initially studied classical music. However, a shift in focus led her to switch her major to education. Despite the change, she never abandoned her passion for music, and her journey eventually led her to the world of musical theater.

Triumph on the Stage

Lewis has since graced many stages across the nation, participating in national tours of ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Hairspray’, in addition to productions at the New York City Opera and Ars Nova. She attributes her ability to embody the role of Tina Turner to her diverse background in choir, classical music, and dance.

For Lewis, playing Turner is not just a role but a challenge that demands authenticity and resilience. The demanding score of over 22 songs requires extraordinary stamina and versatility. However, Lewis is not daunted; instead, she views the challenge with enthusiasm.

A Spectrum of Emotions

Audiences attending her performances in Houston can expect a thrilling show that spans a spectrum of emotions. Lewis aims to take spectators on a journey of love, hope, triumph, and joy, mirroring the roller-coaster life of the legendary Tina Turner.

As one of two actresses sharing the role in the national tour of ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’, Lewis, alongside her co-star, has the task of delivering a faithful rendition of Turner’s life and musical journey. In this endeavor, they are guided by the influence of Turner herself, who had a hand in shaping the production prior to her passing.