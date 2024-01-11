en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Parkes Elvis Festival: A Moving Tribute to ‘The King’ in its 31st Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Moving Tribute to ‘The King’ in its 31st Year

The Parkes Elvis Festival, now in its 31st year, has once again kicked off its vibrant annual celebrations, drawing Elvis Presley enthusiasts from around the globe. The festival’s journey begins at Sydney’s Central railway terminal, where participants board the ‘Elvis Express’ for a six-hour pilgrimage to the rural town of Parkes, situated 357 km west of Sydney. The train ride serves as a prelude to the festival, filled with Elvis-themed entertainment and live renditions of the King’s greatest hits by tribute artists.

Jailhouse Rock: A Tribute to an Icon

This year’s festival, unfolding from January 10 to 15, is expected to draw a crowd of up to 25,000 fans. The theme for the 2024 event is ‘Jailhouse Rock’, the 1957 musical drama that established Elvis as a cultural juggernaut. The festival’s attendees will be treated to a variety of activities, such as bustling street markets, lookalike contests, and vibrant parades, all paying homage to the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley.

Elvis’s Lasting Influence

More than just a celebration of his music, the Parkes Elvis Festival is a testament to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s role in toppling racial barriers by drawing inspiration from African American music. The festival is a tribute to the impact Elvis Presley has had on the world of music, the film industry, and popular culture. The phenomenon of Elvis impersonators carries on his legacy, embodying the spirit of the legendary musician.

Boosting Local Economy

The Parkes Elvis Festival isn’t just a cultural event; it’s a significant economic driver for the farming town of Parkes. The event, which occurs during what would typically be a slow period, brings in an estimated $13 million in revenue. The town’s population nearly triples during the festival’s duration, with international tribute acts and live music spilling out from the town’s pubs and clubs.

As the festival unfolds, the palpable excitement in the air makes it clear that Elvis Presley’s legacy continues to resonate with fans worldwide. The Parkes Elvis Festival, with its unique blend of entertainment, cultural tribute, and economic impact, is a testament to the enduring influence of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
30 seconds ago
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
In a surprising turn of events, the entertainment industry finds itself embroiled in a legal battle between promising young director Rajasimha Tadinada and noted producer Vivek Kuchibotla of People Media Factory. What began as a disagreement over story content has now escalated into a full-blown legal dispute, with accusations of obscenities and defamation. Unraveling the
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
Ram Charan and the Mega Family Celebrate Sankranti in Bengaluru; Promising Projects Await the Actor
3 mins ago
Ram Charan and the Mega Family Celebrate Sankranti in Bengaluru; Promising Projects Await the Actor
Final Curtain Call for 'The Meeting' at Caribbean Community Theater
3 mins ago
Final Curtain Call for 'The Meeting' at Caribbean Community Theater
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
1 min ago
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
20th Bamboo Festival: A Celebration of Tribal Artistry and Cultural Exchange
2 mins ago
20th Bamboo Festival: A Celebration of Tribal Artistry and Cultural Exchange
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
2 mins ago
Pakistan Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
6 seconds
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
44 seconds
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
2 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
2 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
2 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
2 mins
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
2 mins
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
2 mins
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app