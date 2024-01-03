Parker McCollum: A Year of Success, Memorable Encounters, and a Golf Game with George Strait

As the year unfolds, emerging country music artist, Parker McCollum, reflects on the remarkable journey he embarked on – a narrative enriched with success, encounters with luminaries, and memorable experiences. In an intimate interview, McCollum shared his favorite moments from the past year, painting a vibrant picture of his rising fame and the unique adventures that came with it.

Notable Highlights

From a successful album release to a sold-out show with a football legend, McCollum’s year was nothing short of eventful. His album, ‘Never Enough,’ resonated with fans nationwide, establishing McCollum as a formidable voice in the country music scene. In addition to the album’s success, McCollum found himself sharing the stage at Red Rocks with none other than Peyton Manning, an experience he fondly remembers.

Another notable event was when famed musician John Mayer marked McCollum’s guitar with his signature – a moment that underscores McCollum’s growing recognition in the music industry.

The Golf Game with a Legend

However, one particular event stood out amongst the rest: a golf game with country music legend George Strait. Despite not winning the match, the significance of the event was not lost on McCollum. Playing alongside Strait, an icon in the genre McCollum is making his mark in, was undoubtedly a standout experience for the emerging artist.

Looking Forward: The ‘Burn It Down’ Tour

As McCollum looks ahead, another exciting chapter awaits. He recently announced his headlining ‘Burn It Down’ tour, set to kick off in Spokane, Washington, on January 18, 2024. With this tour, McCollum will once again have the opportunity to engage with fans across the country, further cementing his place in the country music landscape.

Throughout his recollection, McCollum’s passion for his craft and his gratitude for the experiences he’s had were palpable. His journey, punctuated by encounters with notable figures in the entertainment and music industry, is a testament to his rising star in the world of country music.