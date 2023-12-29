en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Park Shin-hye to Star in New Fantasy Romance Series ‘The Judge from Hell’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:11 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Park Shin-hye to Star in New Fantasy Romance Series ‘The Judge from Hell’

South Korean actress Park Shin-hye is preparing to captivate audiences in a new role in the upcoming fantasy romance television series ‘The Judge from Hell,’ as announced by the South Korean network SBS. The actress, known for her versatile portrayals, will step into the role of an ice-cold judge who is actually a demon descended from hell. Her character, Kang Bit-Na, is tasked with a divine mandate to bring evil men to justice. The much-anticipated series is slated to be broadcast next year.

Unveiling the Characters

Park’s character, Kang Bit-Na, is described as an elite judge with a secret identity. She is a demon from hell with a mission to hold evil men to account, a role that is expected to showcase Park’s ability to portray complex characters. The actress has been cast alongside Kim Jae-young, acclaimed for his role in ‘Reflection of You.’ Kim is set to essay the role of Han Da-On, a sharp detective who places the welfare of victims above all else.

(Read Also: South Korea’s Entertainment Industry Rocked by Celebrity Drug Scandals)

Anticipation for the New Series

‘The Judge from Hell’ is already generating buzz among viewers who are eagerly waiting to see how the actors bring their characters to life. The series is a unique blend of fantasy and romance, set against the backdrop of the struggle between good and evil. The unconventional storyline and characters promise a fresh viewing experience for audiences.

(Read Also: South Korea Readies Financial Market Stabilization Measures Amid Taeyoung’s Debt Restructuring)

Details Yet to be Released

While the announcement of the new series and its star cast has been made, the exact details of the broadcasting schedule for ‘The Judge from Hell’ have yet to be finalized. Fans will have to wait a little longer for more information about when they can watch their favorite actors in action. The announcement was made on a Friday, accompanied by promotional photos of the actors provided by S.A.L.T. Entertainment and Management S.

Read More

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy and Lack of Promotion Fuel Success of Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon'

By BNN Correspondents

The Sphere: Architectural Marvel Transforming Las Vegas' Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 32 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
Hannah Spearritt’s Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns

By Salman Khan

Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
12 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
36 seconds
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
47 seconds
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
55 seconds
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
1 min
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
1 min
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
5 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
10 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app