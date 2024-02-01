Paris Jackson Captivates in Salsa-Inspired Dress at Pre-Grammy Party

Paris Jackson Shines at Pre-Grammy Party

Paris Jackson, daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, turned heads at Billboard's New Nominees Dinner on January 30, 2024. The pre-Grammy party was held at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood, California, in association with Tres Generaciones. Paris was a sight to behold, wearing a salsa-inspired strapless ruffled dress. The outfit, featuring a sheer corseted bodice, a high-low design, and a hip-high slit, highlighted her toned physique and body art. Paired with brown ankle strap heels, and her hair styled in loose waves, she was a picture of confidence and glamour.

Celebrities Galore at the Dinner

Paris Jackson posed confidently alongside Eric Hainey and was also seen in the company of Halle Bailey. Bailey, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend DDG, looked elegant in a red satin outfit. Other high-profile attendees at the dinner included Rocsi Diaz, Hannah Karp, Moses Sumney, Conan Gray, Danielle Kirkwood, Mike Muse, and Eddie Wintle. This event was one of several leading up to the eagerly anticipated Grammy Awards, scheduled for broadcast on February 4.

Grammy Awards: A Star-Studded Affair

The Grammys promise to be a star-studded affair, with performances by top artists such as SZA, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott. The nominations list is equally impressive, boasting names like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, and Jon Batiste. Paris Jackson's dazzling appearance at the New Nominees Dinner only adds to the glamour and excitement leading up to the prestigious awards ceremony.