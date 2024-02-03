Parineeti Chopra's Singing Debut: A Symphony of Mixed Reviews

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra stepped into a new spotlight, showcasing her vocal prowess during her first live singing performance at the Mumbai Festival 2024. The actor, known for her memorable roles in various films, chose to render a rendition of Farida Khanum's classic 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo,' a song held dear by her grandfather.

Chopra's Musical Debut: A Mixed Response

Chopra's performance, shared via an Instagram post, sparked a flurry of reactions from her followers. While some lauded her for her courage and effort, others presented a less encouraging view of the actor's singing abilities. Comments ranged from sarcastic byplays on the song's title to others referencing the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, expressing their disapproval in a somewhat humorously harsh manner.

Parineeti's Persistence in Music

Despite the varied responses, Chopra remains resolute in her passion for music. She previously announced her excitement about exploring the world of singing alongside her acting career. This performance is not her first encounter with music; she had earlier lent her voice to the female version of the song 'Teri Mitti,' the unplugged track 'Matlabi Yariyan,' and her wedding song 'O Piya.'

A Challenging Addition to Her Career

Chopra views her foray into music as a joyful and challenging addition to her already successful acting career. Even as comments on her singing skills continue to create a buzz, the actor is undeterred in her commitment to her musical endeavors. Time will tell if this new venture will be as successful as her acting career, but one thing is for sure - Parineeti Chopra is not one to shy away from exploring new territories and expressing her passion for the arts.