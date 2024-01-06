Parineeti Chopra Shares New Still from ‘Chamkila’ on Diljit Dosanjh’s Birthday

On the occasion of Diljit Dosanjh’s 40th birthday, actress Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a new still from the forthcoming film ‘Chamkila’. The film, set to be released on Netflix this year, features Diljit as the eponymous character Chamkila, while Parineeti portrays his wife and singing partner, Amarjot. The characters draw inspiration from the real-life Punjabi music icons Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot, whose tragic assassination in 1988 remains an unsolved mystery.

Biographical Drama with a Twist

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and scored by AR Rahman, ‘Chamkila’ narrates the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila. He was a renowned musician from Punjab, who skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s. However, his journey was not devoid of controversy and opposition, culminating in his untimely demise at the age of 27.

A Transformational Journey for Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra revealed that she underwent a significant transformation for her role as Amarjot, gaining 15 kilograms. She is now committed to a rigorous fitness regime to return to her original appearance. Despite the physical challenges, the actress seems to have embraced the process, offering a glimpse into the dedication required in the film industry.

Fan Reactions and Anticipation

The recently shared still was received positively by fans and Parineeti’s brother, Sahaj Chopra, who expressed their excitement and anticipation for the movie’s release. The combination of a captivating story, the portrayal of music legends, and the stellar cast has certainly set high expectations for ‘Chamkila’.