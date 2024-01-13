en English
Arts & Entertainment

Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya

Paras Kalnawat, celebrated for his performance as Samar Shah in the television drama Anupamaa, has recently cast a new spell on his audience with a transformative look in the popular series, Kundali Bhagya. His character, Rajveer, now sports a different appearance that has not only captured media headlines but has also added a fresh dimension to the ongoing narrative.

From Anupamaa to Kundali Bhagya

The actor’s contract with Anupamaa was abruptly terminated in July 2022 after he joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without the knowledge of the preceding show’s producers. However, Kalnawat swiftly transitioned to a leading role in Kundali Bhagya, a move that was met with a warm reception from his fans.

A Change in Appearance: Personal and Professional

During a recent interview, Paras Kalnawat revealed that the change in his character’s look is not merely a personal decision but also professionally driven. The creative team of Kundali Bhagya has meticulously planned this transformation to enhance the storyline revolving around Rajveer and his love interest, Dr. Palki Khurana, portrayed by Sana Sayyad.

Teasing the Transformation on Social Media

Kalnawat teased his new look on his Instagram platform, immediately garnering positive reactions from his followers who lauded his versatility and charisma. He expressed his commitment to being the best version of himself in 2024 and hinted at significant developments planned by the creative team, promising a visually appealing and thrilling transformation in the show.

Alongside Sana Sayyad, Paras’s on-screen chemistry has struck a chord with the audience. The show also features performances from Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, among others. Before his stint in Kundali Bhagya, Paras had appeared in supporting roles in other television shows, proving his mettle in the industry.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

