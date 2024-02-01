Paramount+'s Quirky Super Bowl Ad Features Unlikely Character Crossovers

Paramount+ has unveiled a captivating and unique advertising campaign featuring a mix of characters from various Paramount-owned properties. The campaign presents these characters stranded on a fictional 'Paramount Mountain', creating an entertaining spectacle with crossovers of unlikely pairs such as Peppa Pig and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, alongside Beavis and Butt-Head. The ads are narrated by Patrick Stewart and include cameos from a plethora of characters like Jeff Probst, Captain Pike, Dora the Explorer, James Corden, Bumblebee, Snooki, DJ Khaled, Diane Lockhart, and Lieutenant Jim Dangle.

The Magic of Green Screen

Designed to be surreal and humorous, the creative approach of the campaign heavily utilizes green screen technology. In a particularly notable ad, Sylvester Stallone is seen climbing a mountain shaped like his own face. This imaginative use of green screen technology enhances the campaign's ability to create incongruous and amusing scenarios, further cementing the campaign's appeal and memorability.

Super Bowl: The Advertising Playground

For the 58th Super Bowl, scheduled on February 11, 2024, Paramount+ has taken their advertising a step further with a two-minute commercial. In this special ad, Patrick Stewart appears on camera, throwing the character Arnold from 'Hey, Arnold!' as if he were a football. This comedic twist follows an amusing sequence involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's inability to throw a grappling hook accurately. Paramount+ aims to make this Super Bowl ad as memorable as the event's famed commercials, known for their inventiveness and entertainment value.

'A Mountain of Entertainment'

This inventive campaign is part of Paramount+'s 'A Mountain of Entertainment' brand campaign and is the 15th iteration of it. The campaign will continue with new iterations as early as March Madness. Paramount+ has managed to sell out its advertising inventory for the Super Bowl, showcasing the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event and the platform's advertising approach.