Arts & Entertainment

Paramount’s ‘Mean Girls’ and Amazon MGM’s ‘The Beekeeper’ Lead Box Office Previews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
The box office is abuzz with the latest releases, with Paramount’s ‘Mean Girls’ and Amazon MGM’s ‘The Beekeeper’ taking the lead. Paramount’s ‘Mean Girls’ is projected to lead the long MLK weekend box office, with an estimated gross of $30 million. The film, a rendition of the 2004 movie and 2018 Broadway musical, initially intended to stream exclusively on Paramount+, has been given a theatrical release after receiving high preliminary scores.

‘Mean Girls’ vs. ‘The Beekeeper’

The preview earnings for ‘Mean Girls’ stood at $3.25 million, with a significant 71% female audience showing up for the screenings. The film currently holds a 70% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, attesting to its favorable reception among critics. On the other hand, Amazon MGM’s ‘The Beekeeper’ raked in $2.4 million from previews. The action film, targeting male audiences, has received a 72% fresh rating from critics and a 4-star audience rating on PostTrak.

Box Office Rankings

Despite the slightly lower preview earnings than ‘Scream’ from two years ago, ‘Mean Girls’ is projected to outperform last year’s ‘M3GAN,’ making it a strong contender in the box office rankings. ‘The Beekeeper,’ directed by David Ayer and featuring Jason Statham, is expected to follow ‘Mean Girls’ in the box office rankings. The projected earnings for the 4-day period are $30 million and $16 million for ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ respectively.

Other Releases

Also launching this weekend are ‘The Book of Clarence,’ targeting Black and faith-based audiences, and a theatrical re-release of Disney’s ‘Soul,’ which had previously been released on Disney+ due to the pandemic. As the weekend unfolds, moviegoers will have a rich variety of narratives to delve into, marking a promising start to the year for the box office.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

