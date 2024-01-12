en English
Arts & Entertainment

Paramount Propels Top Gun Franchise with Third Film

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Paramount Propels Top Gun Franchise with Third Film

Paramount is set to amplify the Top Gun franchise with the inception of a third film, a move that is likely to invigorate fans worldwide. The revered screenwriter, Ehren Kruger, has been enlisted to craft the script, following his successful stint on the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The strategic decision comes in the wake of Tom Cruise’s recent non-exclusive pact with Warner Bros. Discovery, hinting at his potential participation in the forthcoming project.

Reunion of the Mavericks

The third installment eyes the return of director Joe Kosinski, who had previously helmed the successful sequel. The film aims to orchestrate a reunion between Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell, the cast that was instrumental in the triumph of the previous installments. The prospective convergence of these key actors is anticipated to be a major allure for the ardent followers of the franchise.

The Legacy of Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick, the second installment in the series, was a colossal hit, raking in over $1 billion at the box office and garnering six Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. The overwhelming success of the sequel confirmed the enduring popularity of the original movie and Tom Cruise’s enduring appeal in the post-COVID era.

Continuing the Narrative

The casting details suggest a seamless continuation of the narrative from the previous films. With the original Top Gun (1986) and its sequel Top Gun: Maverick currently streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video, the franchise is continuously accessible to its fans. As the news about third Top Gun movie with Tom Cruise in development breaks, the anticipation for the next chapter in this high-flying saga skyrockets.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

