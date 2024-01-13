Paramount Preparing for Takeoff with Third Top Gun Film

Paramount Pictures is paving the runway for a third installment of the iconic Top Gun franchise. Following the soaring success of Top Gun: Maverick, the studio is reassembling the creative arsenal that led the sequel to the stratosphere. The script is being etched by co-writer Ehren Kruger with the aim to rally back director Joe Kosinski and reunite star Tom Cruise with his wingmen from the previous film, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Setting the Stage for Top Gun 3

News of the sequel’s development takes flight just as Cruise has inked a nonexclusive contract with Warner Bros. to produce and star in films. It’s noteworthy that his recent ventures have been chiefly with Paramount, suggesting his continued preference for the studio. Despite the proximity of these announcements, the development of the third Top Gun movie is not a sudden manoeuvre. The project has been on the drawing board since the latter half of the previous year.

Cruise’s Unabated Star Power

Underscoring Cruise’s enduring star power, the announcement also illuminates the race among studios for the actor’s involvement. Currently, Cruise is engrossed in the production of the eighth Mission: Impossible film, scheduled for release in May 2025. Given his commitment to the Mission: Impossible franchise, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the next Top Gun installment taking off anytime soon.

Revival of Theatrical Industry

Top Gun: Maverick, a box office sensation in 2022, raked in $1.5 billion globally. The film not only reinforced Cruise’s status as a leading actor, a reputation originally forged by the 1986 original Top Gun, but it also played a critical role in revitalising the theatrical industry during the pandemic. The film received commendation from none other than Steven Spielberg for its contribution to the resurgence of cinema during these trying times.