Paramore to Feature in ‘Stop Making Sense’ Tribute Album

As the echo of the 1980s reverberates in today’s music scene, a tribute album for Stop Making Sense is in the works. The tribute is expected to feature a rendition of Talking Heads’ 1983 hit, ‘Burning Down The House’ by the American rock band, Paramore. This announcement comes amid a renewed interest in the iconic 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme. The film, which chronicles a live performance of Talking Heads, is widely considered as one of the greatest concert films in history.

Revival of a Classic

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the concert film was remastered and re-released in IMAX by A24. The special occasion was marked with a public reunion of all four Talking Heads members. The group made a rare appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival where they were interviewed by filmmaker Spike Lee. They also made public appearances to promote the film’s re-release.

Paramore’s Homage to Talking Heads

A24 teased the tribute album on Instagram with a video of Paramore’s Hayley Williams receiving David Byrne’s iconic giant suit and a cassette of the movie’s soundtrack. Paramore, fresh from releasing their album ‘This Is Why’ and wrapping up a tour, had hinted at the project earlier. Hayley Williams had expressed excitement about an ‘unreal’ project in a previous interview.

What to Expect from the Tribute Album

The tribute album is slated to feature 16 tracks from 16 different artists, with Paramore’s cover listed as the first track. The original ‘Stop Making Sense’ began with ‘Psycho Killer’, but it seems the tribute album will rearrange the tracklist. This comes as a notable return to social media for Paramore after they wiped their accounts earlier in the year. They confirmed that the band is not breaking up and is scheduled to support Taylor Swift on her European tour.