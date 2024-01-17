Paramore Goes Independent; Red Hot Chili Peppers' Kiedis Ventures into Film

In a twofold development in the music and film industry, renowned rock band Paramore has become a free agent following the sudden erasure of their online presence, coinciding with the end of their contract with Atlantic Records. Concurrently, Anthony Kiedis, the charismatic frontman of Red Hot Chili Peppers, ventures into the realm of cinema with his memoir, "Scar Tissue," getting a silver screen adaptation by Universal.

Paramore Waves Goodbye to Atlantic Records

Paramore, the influential rock band known for making waves in the music world, has recently concluded their contract with Atlantic Records. As the band's online presence mysteriously disappeared, it left fans in a quandary, leading to speculation about their next steps. The band's decision to become a free agent opens up myriad new possibilities for their career trajectory, and their next move is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

'Scar Tissue' to Hit the Big Screen

Meanwhile, in an unexpected crossover from music to film, Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers sees his memoir, "Scar Tissue," being adapted into a film by Universal. The memoir, a raw and unfiltered account of Kiedis's life, was co-written with Larry Sloman and became a New York Times bestseller upon its release in 2004. It provides an intimate look at Kiedis's artistry, his battles with addiction, and a complex father-son dynamic, all set against the backdrop of the gritty Los Angeles punk scene.

Kiedis Steps into Producer Role

Adding another feather to his cap, Kiedis will be co-producing the film alongside Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment and manager Guy Oseary. Despite having initial reservations about the memoir's candidness, Kiedis now sees its potential to inspire others grappling with similar struggles. As the Red Hot Chili Peppers gear up for a series of live performances from late May through July, Kiedis's venture into the film industry adds a new dimension to his multifaceted career.