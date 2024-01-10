Pankaj Tripathi to Take a Break From Acting: A Trend in Bollywood?

After two decades of relentless dedication to his craft, renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is planning to hit pause on his prolific career. The move comes as Tripathi acknowledges the need for rest and personal time, a lesson hard-learned in the face of a demanding work schedule that has seen him trade in his usual eight hours of sleep for long, gruelling hours on set.

Trading the Limelight for Personal Time

The decision to take a break is set to take effect following the release and promotion of his forthcoming film, ‘Main Atal Hoon’. In doing so, Tripathi echoes a growing realization among many in the film industry of the value of a slow and steady life. This sentiment was recently shared by international star Priyanka Chopra in a social media post featuring a throwback video of Tripathi espousing the virtues of such a lifestyle.

A Trend in the Industry

Tripathi is not the first from the Indian film industry to decide to take a breather. In 2022, Aamir Khan, another stalwart of Indian cinema, announced his decision to take a hiatus from acting. With a career spanning 35 years, Khan cited the desire to spend more time with his loved ones and to experience life differently as the reasons behind his move. This decision came on the back of the underperformance of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at the box office.

Work-Life Balance in the Spotlight

The choices of these prominent figures draw attention to the wider conversation around work-life balance and mental well-being, topics that are gaining traction not just in the film industry, but across various professions globally. It serves as a timely reminder that even those who seem to have it all, need to step back and recharge, choosing self-care over relentless pursuit of success.