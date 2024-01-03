Pankaj Tripathi Teases ‘Main Atal Hoon’: A Glimpse into Vajpayee’s Life

The stage is set for Pankaj Tripathi, the acclaimed actor, to bewitch audiences with his upcoming portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India, in the biographical film ‘Main Atal Hoon’. The actor recently shared a teaser for the song ‘RamDhun’ from the movie, heightening anticipation for the film’s full release.

Bringing Vajpayee to Life

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembered as a poet, statesman, leader, and humanitarian, will be brought to life by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor’s depth and versatility promise to enrich the character, offering an immersive window into the life of one of India’s most revered political figures.

The Creative Team

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and scripted by Utkarsh Naithani, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ has been assembled by a team of seasoned creators. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, with co-producers Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. The movie is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.

Music and Release

The film’s soundtrack, which includes the song ‘Desh Pehle,’ has already struck a chord with the audience. The latest song, ‘RamDhun,’ is set for release tomorrow – a move that is expected to further stoke public excitement. ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is slated for a theatrical release on January 19, 2024.

Through its compelling narrative and evocative music, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ aims to provide a meticulously crafted insight into Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s illustrious life and legacy.