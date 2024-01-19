Pankaj Tripathi: An Intimate Look into the Actor's Journey and Craft

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, a National Award winner, recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Reddit, engaging with fans and sharing insights into his acting journey, script selection process, and future aspirations. His openness and candid responses provided a deep dive into the mind of one of India's most beloved actors.

Discovering the Actor Within

Tripathi's acting journey began in a humble setting. He recounted his first acting experience as playing a female character during the Chhat festival in his village. The actor, known for his riveting performances, confessed to being quite nervous during this initial foray into the world of acting.

Script Selection: Heart Over Mind

The actor, known for his distinctive roles, revealed his unique script selection process. Tripathi stated that he no longer auditions for roles but participates in look-tests. More importantly, he prefers scripts that resonate with his heart, reflecting his personal connection with the characters he portrays.

A Glimpse into Future Projects

Tripathi teased fans with a cryptic update on 'Stree 2', a highly anticipated sequel to the successful horror-comedy film. Additionally, he reflected on his decision to accept the script for the film 'Mimi,' which earned him a National Award. Expressing relief that he did not pass on the opportunity, Tripathi's admission underscored the significance of intuitive decision-making in his career.

The Journey of a Lifetime

When asked to encapsulate his acting career in a single sentence, Tripathi likened it to a river journey, indicating a natural and evolving process. His metaphorical portrayal of his career as a flowing river highlights his philosophy of embracing change and growth in his craft.