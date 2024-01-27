Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival Returns with Vibrant Celebration

The Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of music and culture, is set to return to the city on January 26 and 27. This two-day extravaganza promises an authentic Mardi Gras experience, complete with three parades and a lineup of live music performances, free for all attendees.

A Musical and Cultural Feast

With a schedule featuring a Kids Fun Zone, Festival Village, and a series of live music performances, the festival offers a myriad of attractions. One of the festival's major draws is the lineup of artists set to take the stage over the two days. The opening day will see a performance by Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, with the energy continuing into day two with performances from artists including Catie Offerman, Mark Wills, and Curley Taylor & The Zydeco Trouble.

Parades Galore

Adding to the festivity are three parades that will take place across the two days, led by the Krewe of Dominique Youx. The first day will see an opening ceremony, followed by a kids parade and a Second Line Parade. The second day will feature the main attraction, the Krewe of Dominique Youx Mardi Gras at the Beach Parade, which will travel along Powell Adams/Front Beach Road, immersing attendees in the true spirit of Mardi Gras.

A Celebration for All Ages

The festival promises an experience for the whole family, with activities for kids and adults alike. The Kids Fun Zone and Festival Village will continue on the second day, along with live music performances starting from noon. Additionally, the festival will include a Mardi Gras 5k Fun Run and a fireworks display at the Russell-Fields City Pier, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Aimed at providing an authentic Mardi Gras experience in Panama City Beach, the festival is set to be a memorable celebration of music, culture, and community spirit.