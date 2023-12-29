en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Reinvents Laundry as a Self-Care Ritual in New Ad

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST
Pamela Anderson Reinvents Laundry as a Self-Care Ritual in New Ad

At 56, the former Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, has revealed another facet of her vibrant persona by starring makeup-free in a new commercial for The Laundress, a brand celebrated for its eco-friendly laundry products. This bold move not only highlights her ageless beauty but also underscores her commitment to veganism and animal rights activism, themes that resonate with her personal and professional life.

Laundry as a Self-Care Ritual

Departing from the conventional portrayal of laundry as a mundane chore, Anderson paints it as a ‘self-care ritual,’ a calming activity she indulges in with a cup of coffee or a glass of rosé, all while enjoying music from her record player. This refreshing perspective transforms an everyday task into a meditative and enjoyable experience, aligning with the increasing trend of mindfulness and self-care.

A Year of Candid Revelations

This advertisement dovetails with Anderson’s eventful year, punctuated by the release of her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela‘ and her revealing Netflix documentary, ‘Pamela, A Love Story.’ In these deeply personal narratives, she courageously discusses her past traumas, including sexual assault, and the infamy stemming from her leaked sex tape scandal.

Shifting Public Perception

Despite the controversies that have marked her past, Anderson’s authenticity has begun to shine through. Her son, Brandon Lee, has noted a positive shift in public perception towards his mother. This change is evident in the new commercial, where tranquil scenes of Anderson at her Vancouver Island estate are featured, showing her engaging in domestic activities and interacting with nature—far removed from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By BNN Correspondents

Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve 2024: A Puerto Rican Fiesta

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Dua Lipa Reflects on Her 'Deeply Meaningful' India Trip and Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

John Legend's Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Resp ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 49 mins
John Legend's Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Resp ...
heart comment 0
JChameleone’s PANYC2023 Performance: A Testament to Resilience and Artistry

By BNN Correspondents

JChameleone's PANYC2023 Performance: A Testament to Resilience and Artistry
Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry’s Triumph in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Resilience Amid Challenges: U.S. Entertainment Industry's Triumph in 2023
Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
16 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
16 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
30 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
33 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
40 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
40 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
47 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
48 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
49 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app