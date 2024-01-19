Palmetto Opera to Stage Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville' in Columbia

Palmetto Opera is set to breathe life into Giacomo Rossini's comedic masterpiece, 'The Barber of Seville,' with a full-length matinee performance at the Koger Center for the Performing Arts in Columbia on January 28. The opera, cherished for its labyrinthine plot and sublime music, trails Count Almaviva, who employs various guises to capture the heart of the captivating Rosina with the assistance of his astute former servant, Figaro.

Standout Performances

The performance is primed to captivate audiences with standout arias such as 'Largo al factotum' and 'Una voce poco fa.' In the spotlight are Mexican baritone Carlos Alberto Lopez and mezzo-soprano Mayela Lopez, alongside Puerto Rican tenor Fabian Robles, whose talents are set to shine throughout the production.

Historical Reception

The opera initially encountered skepticism at its 1816 premiere, due in part to the presence of supporters of Giovanni Paisiello, who had crafted his own rendition of the 'Barber of Seville' using identical source material. However, Rossini's version eventually triumphed, cementing its place in the annals of the operatic repertoire.

Access to Opera

In an effort to foster an appreciation for the art form, Palmetto Opera recently hosted an interactive workshop at Columbia International University (CIU). The workshop, focused specifically on Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville,' allowed students to experience the beauty of opera first-hand by singing arias from the production. The workshop concluded with students receiving complimentary tickets to the upcoming performance in Columbia.

Tickets for the performance are accessible via the Koger Center's website or by phone, providing a unique opportunity for audiences to experience Rossini's comedic genius in 'The Barber of Seville.'