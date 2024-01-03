en English
Arts & Entertainment

Palmerston North Rings in the New Year with Matilda the Musical Preview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Palmerston North Rings in the New Year with Matilda the Musical Preview

As the clock struck midnight, welcoming the New Year in Palmerston North, the community was treated to an unexpected delight. A sneak preview of the much-anticipated ‘Matilda the Musical’ was unveiled during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

An Ensemble of Talent

Set to open at the Regent on Broadway in April, the production is a massive undertaking involving a cast of 50 people, including 36 children. These young talents have devoted countless hours to rehearsals, their passion and commitment shining through in their New Year’s Eve performance.

The children offered the audience a glimpse of their hard work, performing songs from the musical at the concert held in Te Marae o Hine/The Square. Their energy and talent breathed life into the show’s enchanting melodies, heightening the audience’s anticipation for the full production.

A Classic Tale

‘Matilda the Musical’ is based on the beloved novel ‘Matilda’ by Roald Dahl. The story follows an extraordinarily intelligent and creative young girl, Matilda, who employs her intellect and surprising magical powers to defy her oppressive parents and the school’s tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

In the Palmerston North production, Phil Anstis steps into the formidable shoes of Miss Trunchbull, while Danica Mason brings warmth and kindness to the role of Miss Honey. The pivotal role of Matilda will be shared among Sylvie Musso, Lucy Bennett, and Tanzi Good, showcasing the diverse talent within the cast.

Global Acclaim

The musical has received international accolades, earning 47 awards for its captivating storytelling and unforgettable performances. The Palmerston North rendition of the show promises to carry on this legacy of excellence, offering a total of 12 performances from April 12 to April 27.

This New Year’s Eve preview has left the community buzzing with excitement, marking an auspicious start to the year and setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable run of ‘Matilda the Musical’.

Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
