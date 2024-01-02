Palm Springs International Film Festival Makes a Celebrated Return with Star-Studded Lineup

The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has unveiled its triumphant return to full capacity and pre-pandemic offerings with a stellar lineup of 179 films originating from 74 countries. The festival, which has long been a beacon for international cinema, commenced with the U.S. premiere of Thea Sharrock’s ‘Wicked Little Letters’ and is set to conclude with the much-anticipated ‘Ex-Husbands.’

World Premieres and Notable Inclusions

Featuring an impressive tally of 47 premieres, the festival’s lineup includes world premieres such as ‘A Look Through His Lens’ and ‘All About the Levkoviches.’ Notable inclusions range from Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut ‘Fresh Kills’ to Glenn Howerton’s performance in ‘Blackberry,’ compelling the audience with an array of cinematic artistry.

A Tribute to South Korean Cinema

A special focus on South Korean cinema is underscored with films like ‘Cobweb’ and the acclaimed ‘Train to Busan,’ reflecting PSIFF’s commitment to global storytelling and its knack for spotlighting emerging trends in filmmaking.

Interactive Film Discussions and Family Day

The Talking Pictures program, a staple of PSIFF, continues to provide festival-goers with the unique opportunity to interact with award honorees and notable figures such as Jeffrey Wright and Greta Gerwig. Moreover, the festival introduces a family day this year, offering films aimed at younger audiences, further broadening its appeal and accessibility.

Gateway to Oscar Glory

The PSIFF continues to be an essential stop in the awards campaign season, particularly for international feature film Oscar submissions. Its reputation as a platform for showcasing and recognizing international talent reinforces its position as a pivotal event in the cinematic calendar.