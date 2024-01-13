Palestinian Artist Rehab Nazzal: A Voice for the Voiceless

Rehab Nazzal, a Canada-based Palestinian artist, is garnering international recognition for her poignant documentation of the violence endured by Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Her oeuvre, spanning documentary photography and sound projects, provides a deeply immersive insight into the day-to-day realities of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

‘Walking Under Occupation’ and ‘Driving in Palestine’

Among Nazzal’s acclaimed projects are ‘Walking Under Occupation’ and ‘Driving in Palestine.’ These works, rooted in meticulous research and informed by Nazzal’s personal experiences after a two-decade denial of entry by Israeli forces, provide an intimate view of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation.

A Shift from the Studio to the Field

Nazzal’s transition from in-studio painting to field-based research work reflects her deep commitment to the Palestinian cause. She stresses the significance of being a participant, not merely an observer, in the communities she represents through her art. This shift underlines her dedication to giving voice to the voiceless and painting an unfiltered picture of life under occupation.

‘Sonic Torture’ and ‘Vibrations from Gaza’

In her work ‘Sonic Torture,’ Nazzal investigates the use of sound as a method of torture by Israeli forces. This theme is further explored in her short film ‘Vibrations from Gaza,’ which centers on deaf children in Gaza and their encounters with Israeli bombings. Through her work, Nazzal underscores the often-overlooked impact of war on some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Despite the grim realities, Nazzal also sheds light on the communal support systems in Palestinian society that aid in healing traumatized children. She emphasizes the resilience of the community in the face of ongoing violence, creating a narrative of hope amid despair.

Recently, Nazzal’s work was showcased at the 17th edition of Cinma Vrit in Tehran, Iran’s premier international festival for documentary films, further cementing her place as a powerful voice in the international art community.