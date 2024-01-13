en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Palestinian Artist Rehab Nazzal: A Voice for the Voiceless

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Palestinian Artist Rehab Nazzal: A Voice for the Voiceless

Rehab Nazzal, a Canada-based Palestinian artist, is garnering international recognition for her poignant documentation of the violence endured by Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Her oeuvre, spanning documentary photography and sound projects, provides a deeply immersive insight into the day-to-day realities of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

‘Walking Under Occupation’ and ‘Driving in Palestine’

Among Nazzal’s acclaimed projects are ‘Walking Under Occupation’ and ‘Driving in Palestine.’ These works, rooted in meticulous research and informed by Nazzal’s personal experiences after a two-decade denial of entry by Israeli forces, provide an intimate view of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation.

A Shift from the Studio to the Field

Nazzal’s transition from in-studio painting to field-based research work reflects her deep commitment to the Palestinian cause. She stresses the significance of being a participant, not merely an observer, in the communities she represents through her art. This shift underlines her dedication to giving voice to the voiceless and painting an unfiltered picture of life under occupation.

‘Sonic Torture’ and ‘Vibrations from Gaza’

In her work ‘Sonic Torture,’ Nazzal investigates the use of sound as a method of torture by Israeli forces. This theme is further explored in her short film ‘Vibrations from Gaza,’ which centers on deaf children in Gaza and their encounters with Israeli bombings. Through her work, Nazzal underscores the often-overlooked impact of war on some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Despite the grim realities, Nazzal also sheds light on the communal support systems in Palestinian society that aid in healing traumatized children. She emphasizes the resilience of the community in the face of ongoing violence, creating a narrative of hope amid despair.

Recently, Nazzal’s work was showcased at the 17th edition of Cinma Vrit in Tehran, Iran’s premier international festival for documentary films, further cementing her place as a powerful voice in the international art community.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is making waves once again as she prepares to perform at the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Known for her infectious energy and powerful vocals, Alade is set to take the stage at the opening ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. From Aspiration to
Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream
Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Art of Hakka Tulou Construction
13 mins ago
Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Art of Hakka Tulou Construction
Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film 'G2'
16 mins ago
Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film 'G2'
Akrobeto's Hilarious Take on Bishop Agyinasare's 2024 Advice
6 mins ago
Akrobeto's Hilarious Take on Bishop Agyinasare's 2024 Advice
Hollywood's New Tune: Downplaying Musicals in Film Marketing
6 mins ago
Hollywood's New Tune: Downplaying Musicals in Film Marketing
Carlton Mitchell: Turning Adversity into Community Transformation
13 mins ago
Carlton Mitchell: Turning Adversity into Community Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
53 seconds
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
2 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
3 mins
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
3 mins
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
5 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
6 mins
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
7 mins
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
7 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
45 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
57 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app