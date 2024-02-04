Pakistan's First Film School, Karachi Film School, Officially Opens

In a significant milestone for Pakistan's film education, Karachi Film School (KFS), the country's inaugural film school allied with an operational film studio, Studio 146, has officially opened its doors. The momentous inauguration event on the KFS campus was attended by a constellation of celebrities and dignitaries from the entertainment and media sectors, marking a new dawn for filmmaking in the nation.

A Landmark in Film Education

The brainchild of Asad Ul Haq, a distinguished filmmaker with over three decades of experience in the Pakistani ad film industry, KFS promises to deliver a comprehensive education in filmmaking. The school's ethos, 'Apply what you learn,' is reflected in its hands-on approach to education, offering students practical experience with state-of-the-art equipment from the outset. It is a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application that sets KFS apart from traditional film schools.

Curriculum and Faculty

The school's curriculum includes One-Year Diplomas and shorter Certificate Courses and Masterclasses covering various film and entertainment disciplines. Moreover, the institution boasts a faculty of industry experts, offering students direct exposure to the film and media industry. It's not just about learning the craft; it's about understanding the industry, networking with professionals, and gaining a foothold in the field.

A Legacy to the Youth of Pakistan

Asad Ul Haq envisions KFS as his legacy to the youth of Pakistan. He aims to bridge the gap between learning and entering the creative economy. The school promises personalized education with smaller classes, focusing on empowering students to become powerful storytellers across different media. More than just a film school, KFS is an incubator for the next generation of Pakistani filmmakers, offering a launchpad into the industry and fostering a new era of cinematic excellence in the country.