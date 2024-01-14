Pakistan Backs South Africa’s Case Against Israel at ICJ: Ambassador Tarar Meets Governor Rehman

In a recent meeting between the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, Saljuq Mustansar Tarar, and the Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Pakistan conveyed its support for South Africa’s legal suit against Israel concerning the Palestinian issue. The meeting took place at the Governor’s House, marking a significant diplomatic exchange between the two countries.

Pakistan Stands with South Africa

During the meeting, Tarar conveyed Pakistan’s backing for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The suit revolves around alleged violations by Israel under the 1951 Genocide Convention regarding the Palestinian people in Gaza. Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson reiterated the nation’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and an end to the massacre of Palestinian people. The country also advocates for the creation of an independent, viable, sovereign, and contiguous Palestinian state along the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital.

Global Response and Implications

Over 50 countries have expressed support for South Africa’s case at the ICJ, with a notably strong backing from nations in the Arab world. On the other hand, Western countries have largely refrained from expressing support. The geopolitical implications of taking a stand in the case are significant, and the history of the conflict adds layers to the ongoing court proceedings.

Preservation of Heritage and Promotion of Culture

Beyond geopolitical discussions, Governor Rehman praised Tarar for his election as Chairman of the Conference of States of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This marks the first time a Pakistani has held this esteemed position. The Governor emphasized the need to enhance trade relations with the Netherlands and urged the ambassador to advocate for Pakistan’s positive image through art and literature at various forums. Tarar, in response, commended the initiatives of the Governor House Lahore—a heritage building—for preserving and promoting public accessibility. He showed particular admiration for the displayed artwork of renowned artists and the restoration of a historic piano.

As a token of their meeting, both dignitaries exchanged books reflecting their interests. Tarar presented his book ‘All That Art’ and his father’s book ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Punjab.’ Meanwhile, Governor Rehman gifted a book on the Governor’s House penned by architect Yasmin Lari.