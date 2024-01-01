en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pajiba’s 17th Annual Pajiba Ten: Celebrating Favorite Celebrities of the Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Pajiba’s 17th Annual Pajiba Ten: Celebrating Favorite Celebrities of the Year

Pajiba, a popular entertainment website, has announced its 17th Annual Pajiba Ten list, marking the favorite celebrities of the past year. The list features an eclectic ensemble of actors who have made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields, ranging from film and television to fashion and social activism.

Zendaya: The Rising Star

At number 10, Zendaya has been recognized for her versatile acting across various genres—from superhero films to intense dramas—and her influential presence in the fashion industry. The young actor’s inclusion in the list is a testament to her talent and potential, even as Hollywood grapples with the challenge of fostering new stars.

Seth Meyers: The Late-Night Luminary

Seth Meyers, debuting at number 9, is lauded for his incisive ‘Closer Look’ segments on late-night television. Meyers’ ability to foster a supportive work environment amidst the high-stress world of late-night TV has also been commended.

Margot Robbie: The Versatile Virtuoso

Entering at number 8 is Margot Robbie, celebrated for her role in ‘Barbie’ and her successful career, which boasts multiple award nominations. Robbie’s diverse repertoire and her ability to breathe life into a variety of characters has earned her a well-deserved spot on the list.

Andrew Scott: The Celebrated Character Actor

Andrew Scott, securing the 7th spot, has been acclaimed for his recent performance in ‘All of Us Are Strangers’. Despite being known for roles in past projects, Scott’s portrayal in this new venture has garnered him fresh recognition.

Michelle Yeoh: The Resilient Repeater

Last year’s top Pajiba 10 member and an Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh, secures the 6th spot with a year in film that has been a blend of triumphs and trials.

Ncuti Gatwa: The Distinctive Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his role in ‘Sex Education’, now playing the 15th Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’, impresses with his unique portrayal, securing the 5th spot on the list.

Rose Byrne: The Enduring Entertainer

Finally, Rose Byrne earns her place on the revered list for her significant and sustained contributions to the entertainment industry.

