Painter Colette Kearney Shares Her Top Arts Picks: A Dive into Artistic Preferences

Painter Colette Kearney, renowned for her captivating murals and canvases, recently provided her top arts picks across a range of categories. A blend of music, literature, film, and more, Kearney’s selection offers a deep dive into the world of arts from the perspective of a seasoned practitioner.

The Lure of Live Performances

At the Cavan Arts Festival, Kearney was particularly taken with the performance by Blutack and the Greenhorns, a band known for their energetic on-stage presence. The performance was further enhanced by a guest appearance from Lisa O’Neill, a rising star in the music scene who recently enjoyed her own success on Jools Holland’s show. The return of musician Aine Cahill, who is reportedly working on new music, was another highlight for Kearney.

Through the Lens of Film

In the realm of film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Magnolia’ caught Kearney’s eye. The film, lauded for its complex narrative and unique ending, captivated Kearney with its storytelling prowess and cinematography.

Books that Beckon

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, with its intriguing mix of mystery and vivid depiction of the American Deep South, topped Kearney’s book list. The novel’s adaptation into a successful film further cemented its place in her selection.

Music to Her Ears

Barry O’Reilly’s harp performance left a lasting impression on Kearney. The handmade instrument, crafted by O’Reilly and his father, added an extra layer of enchantment to the music.

Podcasts that Paint a Picture

While creating her art, Kearney enjoys a variety of podcasts, ranging from humorous Irish ones to captivating true stories like ‘Teacher’s Pet’. These auditory companions not only provide entertainment but also stimulate her creativity, adding depth and dimension to her work.