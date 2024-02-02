Padma Shri Awardee and Veteran Odia Actor Sadhu Meher Passes Away

Renowned Odia and Hindi film industry stalwart, Sadhu Meher, breathed his last in Mumbai. An illustrious career spanning multiple decades, Meher was known for his distinctive acting and directorial flair, leaving a lasting impression on Indian cinema.

From Humble Beginnings to National Acclaim

Meher's acting journey commenced with Hindi films, initiating his debut with Bhuvan Shome in 1969, a film directed by the eminent Mrinal Sen. However, it was his riveting performance in the film Ankur, released in 1974, that catapulted him to national fame, earning him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor.

A Resplendent Career Across Industries

Transitioning seamlessly between the Hindi and Odia film industries, Meher was a familiar and respected face in both. His filmography includes memorable films like Nishant, Manthan, Bali Ghara, Inkaar, Saphed Hati, and Mrugaya. His Odia film contributions were equally noteworthy, with performances in Sita Rati, and Jai Jagannath. The Sambalpuri film Bhukha also featured his acting prowess.

Meher's Directorial Ventures

Meher's creative pursuits were not confined to acting alone. He ventured into directing, making his directorial debut with the film Abhiman, in which he also starred. His directorial capabilities were showcased in several other films, underlining his multifaceted talents.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry, Meher was conferred the esteemed Padma Shri award in 2017.