Padma Shri 2024 Conferred on Nadaswaram Maestro Vidwan Seshampatti T. Sivalingam

Marking a significant milestone in the realm of Indian classical music, the renowned Nadaswaram maestro, Vidwan Seshampatti T. Sivalingam has been conferred the esteemed Padma Shri award for the year 2024. The Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, acknowledges individuals for their significant contributions to diverse fields, and Sivalingam's recognition is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the art of music.

An illustrious journey

Beginning his professional journey at the tender age of 10, Sivalingam's growth and accomplishments in the field of music track a path of determination and passion. His move to Chennai at the age of 20 marked a significant turn in his career, as he studied at the Government Music College and began performing concerts. His performances not only brought him national acclaim but also allowed his music to touch hearts globally.

Recognition beyond borders

As an 'A' grade artist with the All India Radio, Sivalingam's music resonated with listeners across the globe. His concerts and solo performances have showcased the richness of Nadaswaram music and captivated audiences with his unique style and mastery. His dedication and excellence in the art form have earned him the 'Kalaimamani', the highest civilian award of Tamil Nadu, further underscoring his contribution to music.

Embodiment of dedication and excellence

Sivalingam's contributions to the field of music have not only been recognized with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, but the Padma Shri honors his sustained commitment to the preservation and propagation of Nadaswaram music. The recognition adds another feather to his cap, solidifying his status as a significant figure in Indian classical music.