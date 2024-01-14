en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of ‘Flowers’ and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of ‘Flowers’ and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Pacific Avenue, the indie-rock sensation from Gerringong, has unveiled a Deluxe Edition of their ARIA-Nominated debut album, Flowers. This reimagined edition breathes fresh life into the album with the addition of five bonus tracks. These tracks, the band reveals, were penned before the original songs that made up Flowers and played a pivotal role in shaping the album’s sonic direction.

Unveiling SUPERBLOOM: The Making of Pacific Avenue’s Flowers

Alongside the Deluxe Edition, Pacific Avenue released a riveting documentary, SUPERBLOOM: The Making of Pacific Avenue’s Flowers, available for free streaming on YouTube. The film offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation process, featuring valuable footage from the recording sessions and candid interviews with the band members. It serves as a window into the band’s journey leading up to the record’s release, offering fans a rare opportunity to get under the skin of the creative process behind Flowers.

Pacific Avenue’s Journey with BMG

The band shared their anticipation about the releases, emphasizing their eagerness to let fans delve into the creative undercurrents of their music. They talked about their experiences of working with BMG, the recording sessions in the studio, the conception and execution of the album cover, and their live performances of the songs. The release of the Deluxe Edition and the documentary come as a celebration of their work, and an open invitation for fans to explore the behind-the-scenes dynamics of their music.

Building on a Legacy

Pacific Avenue has already made their mark in the music industry, charting in the Hottest 100 and participating in triple j’s Like A Version segment in 2023. The release of the Deluxe Edition of Flowers and the documentary only solidify their position as a band worth watching. With these offerings, they continue to push the boundaries, revealing a deeper layer of their musical journey, and giving fans a chance to join them on this exciting ride.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

