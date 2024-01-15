P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award

In a jubilant ceremony held at Sannidhanam, prominent Tamil playback singer P K Veeramanidasan was bestowed with the prestigious Harivarasanam award. The honor was conferred upon him on Monday by Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The accolade encompasses a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation.

A Musical Maestro Honored

With a profound catalog of over 6,000 spiritual songs spanning across languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit, Veeramanidasan’s contribution to the realm of music is well-recognized. The Harivarasanam Award, an esteemed honor established by the Kerala Government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, marks the first significant recognition in Veeramanidasan’s longstanding career.

Expressions of Joy and Pride

Overwhelmed with happiness and pride, Veeramanidasan expressed his gratitude at the event. He emphasized the collaborative nature of music, underlining the indispensable synergy between lyricists, composers, orchestras, and singers in creating transcendent harmonies.

A Memorable Performance and Album Launch

The ceremony reached its crescendo with Veeramanidasan delivering a soulful rendition of an Ayyappa devotional song, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The event also saw the release of a devotional album ‘Ayyan Vazhum Poomala,’ produced by American resident Kuriakos Maniattukudi, further adding to the spiritual ambiance of the occasion.