Arts & Entertainment

P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
In a jubilant ceremony held at Sannidhanam, prominent Tamil playback singer P K Veeramanidasan was bestowed with the prestigious Harivarasanam award. The honor was conferred upon him on Monday by Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The accolade encompasses a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation.

A Musical Maestro Honored

With a profound catalog of over 6,000 spiritual songs spanning across languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit, Veeramanidasan’s contribution to the realm of music is well-recognized. The Harivarasanam Award, an esteemed honor established by the Kerala Government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, marks the first significant recognition in Veeramanidasan’s longstanding career.

Expressions of Joy and Pride

Overwhelmed with happiness and pride, Veeramanidasan expressed his gratitude at the event. He emphasized the collaborative nature of music, underlining the indispensable synergy between lyricists, composers, orchestras, and singers in creating transcendent harmonies.

A Memorable Performance and Album Launch

The ceremony reached its crescendo with Veeramanidasan delivering a soulful rendition of an Ayyappa devotional song, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The event also saw the release of a devotional album ‘Ayyan Vazhum Poomala,’ produced by American resident Kuriakos Maniattukudi, further adding to the spiritual ambiance of the occasion.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

