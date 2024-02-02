Osbourne Couple Leaves U.S., Citing Gun Violence and Quality Decline

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rock musician, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, have taken a profound decision to leave their home in the United States and return to their roots in England. This decision is not a result of an impulsive whim but a response to the escalating instances of gun violence and the steady decline in living conditions in California.

Moving Away from the Land of Dreams

For years, California was a beacon for dreamers, especially for those in the music industry. It was a place where artists thrived and creativity bloomed. However, according to the Osbournes, the Golden State has lost its charm and allure. The couple, who were once captivated by the vibrant energy of California, now express a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the state's current state of affairs. They cite a decline in safety and an absence of the once palpable excitement.

A Response to Gun Violence

The Osbournes' decision to move is significantly influenced by the growing concerns over gun violence in the U.S. Ozzy, known for his hard-hitting lyrics and high-octane performances, has been left disheartened by the daily news of gun-related fatalities. This frustration, coupled with the fear of their safety, has contributed significantly to their choice to relocate.

Looking Ahead to a New Chapter in England

As the couple prepares to embark on this new chapter in England, they look forward to the privacy and tranquillity that their family house in the U.K. offers. The allure of activities such as fishing and shooting, away from the public gaze, has been quite appealing to Ozzy. Additionally, Sharon revealed that Ozzy is planning farewell shows in Birmingham, England, indicating that he is not quite ready to give up performing. He also intends to record a new album in the coming year, showing that despite the move and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, Ozzy's spirit remains undeterred.