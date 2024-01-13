Oxford Bach Soloists Make Striking London Debut

The Oxford Bach Soloists (OBS), renowned for their ambitious project of performing all JS Bach’s vocal pieces over 12 years, made a compelling London debut that showcased their dedication and talent. With an impressive record of 93 hours of live music, they have now covered 129 of the over 200 sacred and secular cantatas that comprise Bach’s extensive oeuvre. Under the leadership of conductor Tom Hammond-Davies, the ensemble is gaining recognition for its unique approach to Bach’s compositions, mirroring the practices of the composer’s own era in Leipzig.

A Platform for Young Talent

The OBS stands out for its commitment to nurturing young talent. Each year, ten scholarships are awarded to promising singers, who get the opportunity to perform both as part of the choir and as soloists. This approach not only ensures a fresh and dynamic interpretation of Bach’s works but also offers a launchpad for young musicians to shine.

Memorable Debut Performance

Their recent performance, featuring parts of the Christmas Oratorio, was marked by a remarkable unity and cohesion. The ensemble delivered memorable solos, with notable contributions from various musicians, including oboists Frances Norbury and Mark Baigent, trumpeter Stephen Cutting, violinist Davina Clarke, and tenor Nick Pritchard.

Chloë Hanslip’s Persuasive Interpretation

In a parallel development, British violinist Chloë Hanslip returned to Wigmore Hall for a performance that left the audience spellbound. Hanslip’s repertoire included Ravel’s Sonata No 2 in G, Stravinsky’s Divertimento, and Arvo Pärt’s Spiegel im Spiegel. The latter was particularly lauded for its calming beauty and Hanslip’s persuasive interpretation, accompanied by pianist Danny Driver.