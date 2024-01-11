Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Props and Costumes Up for Auction

A unique opportunity has emerged for the ardent fans of the historical drama series 'The Crown'. An exclusive exhibition displaying 450 props, costumes, and furniture used in the making of the critically acclaimed series is set to go on view this month. Further piquing the interest of enthusiasts, these items will be open to auction in February, marking a rare chance for fans to own authentic memorabilia from the award-winning show.

Delving into the Exhibition

The exhibition boasts a collection of costumes worn by key characters, including those portraying Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. These costumes, meticulously crafted to reflect the time and the status of the characters, are bound to be a significant attraction. In addition, props and sets integral to the series will be on display, offering an unprecedented peek into the production process of this iconic British series.

Auction Details and Noteworthy Causes

Adding a philanthropic edge to this exciting event, the proceeds from the live sale will be directed towards a noble cause. The funds raised will contribute to establishing the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme, which aims to support students at the National Film and Television School. The live auction is set to take place on 7th February 2024 at Bonhams’ New Bond Street address, with some 150 lots up for grabs. An online auction commencing from 11th January to 8th February will see the remaining 300 lots available to international bidders.

Cultural Significance of 'The Crown'

Since its inception, 'The Crown' has captivated viewers worldwide with its compelling portrayal of the British royal family. This exhibition and auction not only allow fans to possess a tangible connection to the series but also serve as a testament to the cultural impact of 'The Crown'. As anticipation builds for this event, it underlines the show's enduring popularity and the significant interest it continues to generate among viewers and collectors of television memorabilia alike.