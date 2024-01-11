en English
Arts & Entertainment

Own a Piece of ‘The Crown’: Props and Costumes Up for Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Props and Costumes Up for Auction

A unique opportunity has emerged for the ardent fans of the historical drama series ‘The Crown’. An exclusive exhibition displaying 450 props, costumes, and furniture used in the making of the critically acclaimed series is set to go on view this month. Further piquing the interest of enthusiasts, these items will be open to auction in February, marking a rare chance for fans to own authentic memorabilia from the award-winning show.

Delving into the Exhibition

The exhibition boasts a collection of costumes worn by key characters, including those portraying Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. These costumes, meticulously crafted to reflect the time and the status of the characters, are bound to be a significant attraction. In addition, props and sets integral to the series will be on display, offering an unprecedented peek into the production process of this iconic British series.

Auction Details and Noteworthy Causes

Adding a philanthropic edge to this exciting event, the proceeds from the live sale will be directed towards a noble cause. The funds raised will contribute to establishing the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme, which aims to support students at the National Film and Television School. The live auction is set to take place on 7th February 2024 at Bonhams’ New Bond Street address, with some 150 lots up for grabs. An online auction commencing from 11th January to 8th February will see the remaining 300 lots available to international bidders.

Cultural Significance of ‘The Crown’

Since its inception, ‘The Crown’ has captivated viewers worldwide with its compelling portrayal of the British royal family. This exhibition and auction not only allow fans to possess a tangible connection to the series but also serve as a testament to the cultural impact of ‘The Crown’. As anticipation builds for this event, it underlines the show’s enduring popularity and the significant interest it continues to generate among viewers and collectors of television memorabilia alike.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

