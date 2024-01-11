Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Netflix Series Props and Costumes Go on Auction

In a one-of-a-kind event, iconic pieces from the globally popular Netflix series 'The Crown' are set to go under the hammer in London. The auction will feature over 450 items from the show, including replicas of royal costumes and props, offering fans and collectors an opportunity to own a slice of the historical drama that has enthrallingly depicted the life of the British royal family.

The Crown Auction: A Royal Affair

From Princess Diana's engagement ring to a reproduction of the Gold State Coach, the auction promises a wide range of items that have played an integral part in the show's narrative. Costumes, props, and sets that have lent authenticity and grandeur to the series will be on display at Bonhams in London before they are auctioned off on February 7th.

Charitable Cause Behind the Event

More than just a spectacle for enthusiasts, the auction serves a charitable cause. The proceeds from this unique event will be channeled towards establishing a scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative reflects the show's commitment to fostering talent and contributing to the art of filmmaking.

Enthusiasm and Expectations

Given the show's immense popularity and the unique nature of the items on offer, the auction is expected to garner significant attention from across the globe. It not only offers fans a chance to own a part of their favorite series but also extends an opportunity for television memorabilia collectors to add some truly unique pieces to their collections.