Own a Piece of ‘Succession’: Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer

Memorabilia from the acclaimed HBO drama series ‘Succession’ has surfaced on the auction block, courtesy of US Heritage Auctions. A total of 236 lots have been made available for fans and collectors, offering a myriad of iconic items from the show.

Rare Collectibles with a Dash of Drama

Among the high-profile items up for grabs are the Tom Ford sneakers sported by Kendall Roy, with a starting bid of $1,300. But it doesn’t stop there. The auction also features a Burberry bag, which acted as a prop in one of the series’ most talked-about scenes. This coveted item, as of last Friday, had a leading bid of $4,100. Other noteworthy collectibles include Lukas Matsson’s vape device and Roman’s Walmart kid’s T-shirt, both of which have been etched into the memory of ‘Succession’ enthusiasts.

Hunting Ground for Fashion Aficionados

It’s not just the collectibles that are turning heads. ‘Succession’ has long been associated with the rise of ‘quiet luxury’ fashion, and the auction is testament to this trend. On offer are pieces like Kendall’s Saint Laurent suits and Shiv Roy’s Max Mara outfits, some of which have entry bids lower than their retail prices. A lot featuring Naomi Pierce’s Proenza Schouler ensemble and a Prada silk shirt, Dries Van Noten blouse, and Zadig & Voltaire coat is also set to go under the hammer.

Not Just an Auction, But a Cultural Phenomenon

What makes this auction particularly interesting is the high fan engagement it has spurred. It’s not just collectors who are flocking to the auction; avid fans of the show are also demonstrating keen interest. This fanfare indicates ‘Succession’s enduring popularity and its significant cultural influence.

The auction items were chosen during the filming of Season 4, and the proceeds from the sales will be shared between HBO and Heritage Auctions. This event is not just a chance for fans and collectors to own a piece of ‘Succession’, but also a testament to the show’s impact on contemporary culture, fashion, and the arts.