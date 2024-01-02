Owensboro Honors Photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr. With ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes Fest’

Owensboro, the city that raised the lens of Moneta Sleet Jr., a decorated photojournalist who etched the Civil Rights Movement and prominent figures of his era into memory, recently paid homage to its son through the ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes Fest.’ This event enshrines Sleet’s underrecognized local legacy with the reverence it deserves, celebrating his life, his lens, and his undying legacy.

Unveiling the Lens of Moneta Sleet Jr.

Moneta Sleet Jr., an Owensboro High School Hall of Fame inductee and Western High School alumnus, sharpened his intellectual acumen at Kentucky University and New York University. After serving in World War II, he embarked on a remarkable career with Ebony magazine, where his lens captured the essence of notable figures such as Muhammad Ali, Billie Holiday, and Stevie Wonder.

Yet, his most significant contributions were his unflinching coverage of the Civil Rights Movement. Sleet journeyed alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for 13 years, capturing the struggle, resilience, and determination that defined the era. His lens immortalized the raw emotions of Coretta Scott King and her daughter at Dr. King’s funeral, a photograph that earned him a Pulitzer Prize.

‘Through Sleet’s Eyes Fest’

The festival not only celebrated Sleet’s photographic legacy but also showcased the documentary ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes.’ The film features interviews with his contemporaries, offering an intimate look into Sleet’s life and work through the eyes of those who knew him best.

In addition to the documentary, the event included a jazz performance by the Jason Tiemann Trio, spoken word presentations by Kali Speaks and Cocoa Flo, and the Live Lettering Project. This unique project invited attendees to contribute artistically, drawing inspiration from provided prompts, mirroring Sleet’s transformative ability to turn moments into enduring memories.

