Owain Wyn Evans Joins 'Homes Under The Hammer' as New Presenter

Welsh radio presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, known for his work as weatherman on BBC regional shows and his stint on BBC Radio 2's Early Breakfast Show, is set to join the popular property show, 'Homes Under The Hammer'. This move comes following the departure of the show's former presenter, celebrity builder Tommy Walsh, who will not be returning for the forthcoming series.

Bringing a Fresh Perspective

Wyn Evans's addition to the show is part of the BBC's strategic move to appeal to a younger demographic. He has already begun filming for the series, which will see a shift in dynamics as the program aims to refresh and rejuvenate its concept in the wake of Walsh's exit. Tommy Walsh, who joined 'Homes Under The Hammer' in 2021, filmed his last scenes for the show in 2023.

Transitional Overlap

Interestingly, due to a three-month lag associated with house makeovers featured on the show, there will be a transitional period where both Walsh and Wyn Evans will make appearances. This overlap will allow for a smooth transition from the old to the new, providing viewers with a chance to adjust to the change.

Wyn Evans's Vibrant Career

Aside from his role as a presenter, Wyn Evans has made a significant impact through his philanthropic efforts. In 2021, he raised more than £3 million for Children In Need through his 24-hour drum-athon, showcasing his multifaceted talents and dedication to charitable causes. He has also been open about his health, revealing his use of in-ear monitors to assist with his hearing due to tinnitus and hearing loss, thereby underlining the importance of ear care to his followers.