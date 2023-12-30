en English
Arts & Entertainment

Overlooked Gems of Indian Cinema: A Look at 2023’s Must-Watch Titles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 am EST
Overlooked Gems of Indian Cinema: A Look at 2023’s Must-Watch Titles

A cinematic year brimming with diversity and brilliance, 2023 marked the release of a selection of Indian films that, despite their exceptional storytelling and performances, may have been overlooked by the masses. These films, spanning various languages and genres, handled serious themes with grace and humor. This article highlights these gems that navigated through the conventional and brought to light the extraordinary.

‘Chithha’: A Tale of a Kidnapping

Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the Tamil drama ‘Chithha’ is based on a true incident, recounting the abduction of a schoolgirl, Sundari, and the subsequent accusation against her uncle of assaulting Sundari’s friend. This powerful film explores the underbelly of societal norms and judgements, shedding light on the often ignored aspects of small-town life.

‘Aatmapamphlet’: A Journey Through Cultural History

‘Aatmapamphlet’, a Marathi coming-of-age film directed by Ashish Bende, interweaves cultural and personal history, painting an evocative picture of 1990s India. It delves deep into the protagonist’s journey, exploring the universal themes of identity, belonging, and the relentless march of time.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’: Tackling the Untouchable

Manoj Bajpayee’s riveting performance in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, a courtroom drama, tackles the case of a girl assaulted by a godman. This film confronts the dangerous intersections of religion, power, and exploitation, daring to question the unaccountable.

‘Three of Us’ and ‘Viduthalai’: Explorations of Nostalgia and Violence

Set in Maharashtra, ‘Three of Us’, explores nostalgia and the fading past through the journey of a woman with early-onset dementia. ‘Viduthalai’, helmed by director Vetri Maaran, presents a world fraught with violence and police brutality, forcing viewers to confront the harsh realities of systemic injustice.

‘Dada’ and ‘Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar’: Studies in Relationships

‘Dada’ follows a young couple’s journey into parenthood, depicting the challenges and joys of this transformative phase in life. ‘Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar’ examines a relationship’s survival through the pandemic, an intimate exploration of love, loss, and resilience in times of global crisis.

All these films, available on various streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Mubi, have been recommended as must-watch titles for their captivating narratives and nuanced performances. Each film, in its own unique way, accentuates the diversity and depth of Indian cinema, deserving of wider audience recognition and acclaim.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

