Artists/Artwork

Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru’s Chitra Santhe Art Fair

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe Art Fair

Over 1,500 artists from across 22 states in India are set to participate in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe, an annual art fair, in Bengaluru on January 7. Organized by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP), this year’s event is themed around the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities.

A Platform for Diverse Artists

The organizers have received a staggering 2,726 applications from a cross-section of the artistic community including professional artists, hobby artists, art students, institutions and traditional painters. Interestingly, 51% of the applications are from Karnataka. Significantly, 7.6% of the applications were from specially-abled artists and 6% from senior citizen artists, none of whom faced rejection.

Accommodating the Crowd

In a bid to accommodate the plethora of artists and the estimated 5 lakh visitors, the organizers are setting up additional 300 stalls at the Seva Dal ground and service roads under the Shivananda Circle steel flyover. Furthermore, dedicated spaces for specially-abled artists and senior citizen artists have been provisioned. To address past parking issues, BMTC metro feeder buses will provide connectivity from various metro stations to Chitra Santhe. Additionally, mobility app Namma Yatri will deploy 30 women-driven autorickshaws for last-mile connectivity to artists and visitors.

The Art on Display

Chitra Santhe will offer a diverse range of artworks for display and purchase. Visitors can expect to see traditional Mysuru and Tanjore paintings, Rajasthani and Madhubani style artwork along with other traditional, modern, and contemporary artwork. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding a political touch to the cultural extravaganza.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

