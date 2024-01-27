Over 10,000 Join Bulgaria's 'Surva' International Festival of Masquerade Games: A Celebration of Heritage and Tradition

Over 10,000 individuals have descended upon Pernik, Bulgaria, a quaint town located just 30 km west of the capital, Sofia, to participate in the traditional 'Surva' International Festival of Masquerade Games. This three-day festival, with deep roots in ancient pagan customs, commenced on Friday, marking an event that has long been used to dispel the evil spirits of winter, promote fertility and health, and symbolize a fresh start.

The Global Appeal of Surva

The festival drew in a diverse crowd, featuring 105 masquerade groups from Bulgaria and an additional 20 from various corners of the world, including Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. The event burst into life with a youth masquerade parade consisting of 25 vibrant groups, setting the tone for the days to come.

Surva: A Pillar of Bulgarian Cultural Heritage

'Surva' holds a significant place in Bulgarian cultural heritage, according to Nikolay Nenov, the esteemed head of the festival jury. In his words, the festival contributes significantly to the development of local identity, particularly in our modern globalized world. It's a testament to the enduring traditions of Bulgaria, surviving and thriving amidst the rapid pace of modernity.

Preserving Tradition through Participation

Participants in the masquerade don various roles showcasing a slice of life, be it a commander, a bride, a bridegroom, a doctor, or a policeman. Even animals find representation in the vibrant festival. Stoyan Karagogushev, a group leader from Kolarovo, expressed his lifelong passion for the traditions represented by the Surva festival. His sentiments were echoed by a group from a foreign language high school in Pernik who joined the youth parade, led by their principal, Temenuzhka Krumova. She acknowledged the students' eager anticipation for the festival and the joy it brings.

In the grand scheme of things, 'Surva' is more than just a festival. It's a celebration of life, heritage, and tradition. As the festival continues to grow in popularity, it's clear that the spirit of 'Surva' and the values it represents have a lasting place in Bulgarian culture, and indeed, the world.