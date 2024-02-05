'Out of Darkness' Sheds Light on Stone Age Horrors

On both U.S. and U.K. screens, the film 'Out of Darkness' unfurls, transporting the audience approximately 45,000 years back to a time seldom explored in cinema. Directed by Andrew Cumming, this fresh take on the slasher genre ventures into the Stone Age, a narrative landscape often overlooked. Originally titled 'The Origin,' the film charts a perilous journey towards a promised land, led by a small group of prehistoric characters.

Meet the Characters

The group consists of Adem, his son Heron, pregnant partner Ave, brother Geirr, forager Odal, and a young girl named Beyah. Their quest leads them to a barren terrain in Scotland, where they encounter an unseen menace after nightfall. This event triggers a wave of tension and violence within the group, as they grapple with survival in the foreboding forest. The film features a fictional 'Tola' language, painstakingly crafted with the assistance of academic advisors, adding another layer of authenticity to the prehistoric tale.

A Diverse Depiction

Cumming's film presents a diverse cast that reflects current theories on Paleolithic peoples' appearances. While some may raise eyebrows at the historical accuracy, the film has been lauded for its breathtaking visuals, gripping suspense, and immersive atmosphere. The original percussive score by Adam Janota Bzowski further enhances the film's evocative mood.

Performance and Perception

Despite their slightly too polished appearances for the rough living conditions, the strong performances and credible personalities of the characters contribute to the film's engaging and intense experience. 'Out of Darkness' leaves a lasting impression with its poetic and perilous atmosphere, underscoring the potential in Andrew Cumming's future projects.