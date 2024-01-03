en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Our Dating Story Season 1’: A Tale of Unexpected Love Unfolds on Crunchyroll

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
In an unexpected blend of introversion and popularity, the anime series ‘Our Dating Story Season 1’ makes its debut on Crunchyroll. This adaptation of a Japanese light novel series penned by Makiko Nagaoka and illustrated by Magako dives into the tale of Ryuto Kashima, a self-proclaimed introverted nerd, and Runa Shirakawa, the girl everyone seems to know.

Unlikely Love Story

The story takes off when Ryuto’s friends thrust him into the spotlight, pushing him to confess his feelings to Runa. The twist? Runa, much to everyone’s surprise, agrees to date him. The series unfolds as it explores the dynamics of this unexpected relationship between two characters who couldn’t be more different. The narrative’s strength lies in its exploration of their inexperience in love, their differences, and their shared journey towards understanding their feelings.

Notable Voice Cast

Adding life to these vibrant characters are the talented voice actors. Natsuki Hanae lends his voice to the introverted Ryuto Kashima, while Saori Ishi breathes life into the character of popular girl Runa Shirakawa. Their performances infuse the anime with the emotive depth necessary to navigate the complexities of a blooming relationship.

Streaming on Crunchyroll

‘Our Dating Story Season 1’ is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, a platform renowned for its extensive anime collection. Crunchyroll offers various subscription plans tailored to meet different viewing preferences. The Fan plan offers ad-free streaming and manga access, the Mega Fan plan includes additional features like streaming on multiple devices and offline viewing, and the Ultimate Fan plan comes packed with even more benefits like free shipping and an exclusive swag bag.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

