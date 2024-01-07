en English
OTT

‘Tiger 3’ Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Set for OTT Debut

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
'Tiger 3' Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Set for OTT Debut

The action-drama film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is poised to make its Over-The-Top (OTT) debut on Amazon Prime Video. This comes following a successful global theatrical release in November of the previous year. The film, a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, marks the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, and is set to be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the streaming platform.

The Announcement of OTT Release

Salman Khan, reprising his role as the titular character Tiger, took to social media to announce the film’s OTT release. He shared a new poster for Tiger 3, expressing excitement for the film’s imminent availability on the streaming platform. This move is anticipated to boost the film’s reach, granting access to audiences beyond the traditional theater-going demographic.

Defending the Depth of the Female Character

Katrina Kaif, who returns as the female lead Zoya, spoke out during a media event to defend her character against a comment that reduced Zoya to a ‘glamour doll.’ Kaif emphasized the depth and strength of the role, asserting that Zoya’s character is integral to the plot and is not limited to mere aesthetics.

Behind the Scenes of Tiger 3

The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is based on a story by producer Aditya Chopra. The screenplay and dialogues were penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Anckur Chaudhry respectively. Also joining the cast is Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist. The narrative of Tiger 3 centers around the characters Tiger and Zoya as they embark on a mission to save their family and clear their names from accusations of treason.

OTT
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

