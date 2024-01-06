en English
OTT

Romantic Movies and Web Series Captivate Audiences on OTT Platforms in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Romantic Movies and Web Series Captivate Audiences on OTT Platforms in 2023

In the wake of 2023, a palette of romantic movies and web series have enamored the audiences on Over The Top (OTT) platforms, including giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. From classic rom-coms to heart-wrenching love sagas, these offerings have won over viewers, earning high ratings on IMDb and sparking romantic hopes in the hearts of many.

‘Bridgerton’: An Engaging High Society Drama

One of the standout shows is ‘Bridgerton’, a drama set in the high society of Regency-era London. Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series, this show is lauded for its captivating storytelling and the palpable chemistry between its characters.

‘You’: A Dark Exploration of Love and Obsession

‘You’ is a Netflix original psychological thriller that delves deep into the complex realms of love, obsession, and the sinister side of social media. The story follows the character Joe Goldberg, whose romantic pursuits take a dangerous turn.

‘The Notebook’: A Timeless Love Story

‘The Notebook’, a romantic drama film from 2004, was re-released on OTT platforms in 2023. Set in the 1940s, it tells a timeless love story celebrated for its passionate narrative.

‘The Half of It’: A Tale of Love and Societal Expectations

‘The Half of It’, a Netflix original, is a romantic comedy-drama that deftly addresses societal expectations and love triangles within a conservative town.

‘Modern Love’: A Mosaic of Love Stories

‘Modern Love’, an Amazon Prime anthology series, weaves together diverse love stories set in New York City. Each episode stands alone, underlining different facets of love and relationships.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’: An Unexpected Bond

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is an Indian movie featuring a widowed woman and a free-spirited traveler who meet online and form an unlikely bond during their journey.

’18 Again’: Reconnecting with Past Love

The South Korean drama ’18 Again’ follows a woman’s 18th reincarnation and her quest to reconnect with a past lover.

‘The Fault in Our Stars’: A Moving Love Story

‘The Fault in Our Stars’, a film adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel, tells the poignant love story of two teenagers battling cancer.

‘La La Land’: A Dreamy Musical

‘La La Land’ is a romantic musical that captures the journey of an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist, who are both chasing their dreams in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

A South Korean Drama: A Tale of Evolving Relationship

A yet-unnamed South Korean drama explores the evolving relationship between a strong-willed woman and a skeptical man.

These romantic offerings have struck a chord with audiences, presenting a rich tapestry of narratives centered around love and connection. Whether it’s the thrill of forbidden love or the sweetness of two souls finding each other, these titles have covered it all, encapsulating the many hues of love.

OTT
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

