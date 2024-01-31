New Movies and Shows Hitting OTT Platforms This Week: From Sequels to Biopics

This week ushers in an exciting array of new movies and shows across various over-the-top (OTT) platforms, promising to captivate audiences with diverse narratives. Expect a medley of sequels, biopics, and original stories, each aiming to carve their unique space in the digital entertainment landscape.

Sequels Make a Splash

At the forefront of the sequel brigade is 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the follow-up to the 2018 global box-office hit, Aquaman. The sequel dives deeper into the vengeful journey of Black Manta, with Jason Momoa reprising his iconic role as Aquaman. Alongside him, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard return to the underwater kingdom, lending familiar faces to the heroic saga.

Biopics and Original Stories Steal the Show

Adding a touch of reality to fiction is 'Neru', a riveting legal drama directed by Jeethu Joseph. Featuring the versatile Mohanlal in the lead, the movie crafts an intense narrative around a blind sculptor seeking justice after a life-altering incident. Further enriching the biopic genre is 'Griselda', a miniseries starring Sofia Vergara. The series traces the life of a notorious Colombian drug dealer, offering a grittier perspective on her rise and fall.

Indian cinema contributes its share of biographical brilliance with 'Sam Manekshaw', where Vicky Kaushal steps into the shoes of India's first field marshal. The film elucidates his life's triumphs and trials, providing a glimpse into the man behind the decorated uniform.

Exploring Complex Relationships

Lastly, 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, takes viewers on a tumultuous journey of a father-son relationship. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, explores the son's quest for vengeance, setting the stage for a gripping drama that tests the boundaries of familial bonds.

The week also promises a treat for Telugu cinema lovers, with the release of 'Kotabommali PS' and 'Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1'. These films, alongside an eclectic mix of other releases such as 'The Kerala Story,' 'Agent,' 'Tiger 3,' 'Zwigato,' 'Salaar,' and 'Dunki,' promise to transform January into a month of cinematic delight, bringing the thrill of theatre to the comfort of homes.