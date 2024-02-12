Mammootty's 'Bramayugam': A Rollicking Ride in the Supernatural World

Mammootty's Upcoming Horror Thriller 'Bramayugam' Promises a Rollicking Ride in a Supernatural World

A Spine-Chilling Journey Awaits: 'Bramayugam'

Get ready to be transported into a world where fantasy, supernatural elements, and a ruthless landlord reign supreme. The trailer for the much-anticipated Malayalam horror thriller 'Bramayugam' has dropped, and it promises a rollercoaster ride of suspense and terror. The movie, starring none other than Mammootty, is slated for release on February 15, 2024, in multiple languages, including Malayalam.

5 Malayalam Horror Thrillers on OTT to Whet Your Appetite

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Bramayugam', here are the top 5 Malayalam horror thrillers currently available on OTT platforms to keep you on the edge of your seat:

1. Mangalavaaram (Disney+Hotstar) - SI Maya's life takes a dark turn when she encounters a mysterious girl's spirit and the deep-rooted superstitions of her village.

2. Afterlife (Disney+Hotstar) - A family's life turns into a living nightmare after they tamper with a dreamcatcher.

3. Romancham (Disney+Hotstar) - Seven bachelors' lives are thrown into chaos when they unwittingly unleash supernatural forces by using a Ouija board.

4. The Village (Amazon Prime Video) - A Tamil-language horror series based on a graphic novel, this show will leave you questioning the very fabric of reality.

5. Bhoothakaalam (Netflix) - A haunting tale of a mother and son who experience strange events after a family member's death.

The Dice is Rolling: 'Bramayugam'

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, 'Bramayugam' is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The trailer reveals a harrowing game of 'roll the dice' that the protagonist must play to survive against the merciless landlord. With its unique blend of horror, thriller, and fantasy elements, 'Bramayugam' is all set to redefine the genre and leave a lasting impact on viewers.

As the release date draws near, fans can whet their appetite for horror with the aforementioned Malayalam thrillers available on various OTT platforms. And when 'Bramayugam' finally hits the screens, audiences can expect an unforgettable journey into a spooky world where the stakes are high, and survival is a game of chance.