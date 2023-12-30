en English
OTT

January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:03 pm EST
January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts

As the curtain lifts on 2024, a whirlwind of digital debuts from the world of films and series is set to dazzle audiences worldwide on OTT platforms. Offering a buffet of binge-worthy content, these digital platforms mark another milestone in the era of OTT dominance with releases spanning drama, comedy, action, and science fiction genres.

Noteworthy Releases and Anticipated Digital Debuts

Among the series making their digital debut are ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’, both highly anticipated films. Other notable offerings include ‘Bitconned’, a Netflix true crime documentary chronicling a monumental cryptocurrency scam; ‘The Brothers Sun’, a black comedy action series graced by the presence of Michelle Yeoh; ‘Delicious in Dungeon’, a delightful adaptation of a Japanese fantasy comedy manga series; and ‘Society of the Snow’, a Netflix series based on the survival of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes.

OTT Platforms Continue to Enthrall

Prime Video isn’t far behind with its own set of exciting releases. ‘James May: Our Man in India’, a travel documentary, and ‘Role Play’, an action thriller comedy, are set to captivate viewers. Other standout releases include ‘Killer soup’ on Netflix, a distinct crime thriller, and ‘Hazbin Hotel’, an animated musical comedy on Prime Video.

Indian Cinema on OTT Platforms

Despite being a box office disaster, the Indian film ‘Tejas’ will debut on Zee5. Simultaneously, ‘Foe’, a psychological thriller, will premiere on Prime Video. Lastly, ‘Hi Nanna’, a heart-touching family entertainer starring Mrunal Thakur and Nani, praised by Allu Arjun, will grace Netflix in multiple languages on January 4. The film revolves around the relationship of a father and his six-year-old daughter, as it portrays the drama that ensues when the woman he loves marries someone else.

As OTT platforms continue to release a wide array of content, they solidify their strong presence in the entertainment landscape. These releases serve as a testament to their commitment to producing quality content, directly accessible to global audiences, thereby shaping the future of the entertainment industry.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

