Otile Brown Ushers in New Era with Manager Mumbi Maina

Kenyan R&B artist, Otile Brown, has ushered in a new phase in his career by appointing Mumbi Maina as his new manager. The announcement comes following his departure from a six-year successful partnership with former manager, Joseph Noriega.

A Fresh Start with Mumbi Maina

Known for his soulful melodies and rich lyrical content, Brown expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership with Maina, confident that this synergy will catapult them to greater heights. Referred to as the “newest team captain,” Maina is set to steer the ship on exciting future projects, capitalizing on Brown’s prolific talent.

Reflecting on the Journey with Noriega

While charting this new course, Brown did not fail to honor the past. He expressed his deep gratitude towards Noriega, crediting him for his significant role in shaping his career. Their collaboration saw Brown emerge as one of Kenya’s top singers with numerous hit songs, major deals, and a strong brand that resonates with his audience.

Moving Forward, Staying Committed

Despite the change in management, Brown’s commitment to his fans and his music remains unwavering. He reassured his fans that the quality of his music would remain consistent, as he continues to explore and push the boundaries of his artistry. His tenure with Noriega was a testament to his ability to evolve and adapt, marked by numerous awards and his introduction to international stages. The artist looks forward to bringing his fans along on this journey with Maina, promising more captivating and soulful music.